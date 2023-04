INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed on the near south side of Indianapolis, IMPD confirmed Monday morning.

According to police, a person was hit at S. Meridian and E. Yoke streets around 6 a.m. That’s just north of S. Meridian and Troy Avenue.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

IMPD advises drivers to avoid the area. The intersection will be closed for a significant amount of time.