JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian has been struck and killed in Whiteland, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatched at 11:54 a.m. to North Bound I-65 at the 96 mile marker. The responding agencies were the Indiana State Police, Whiteland Fire Department, and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. On scene, the police are conducting a vehicle inspection of a semi-tractor and trailer.

There will be lane restrictions going North Bound on I-65 as the accident is being investigated.

Information will be added as it becomes available.