INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run collision on Indy’s east side. This marks the city’s 21st fatal hit-and-run in 2022, a new single-year record.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of E. 10th Street and N. Sheridan Avenue on report of a person seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a male pedestrian that had been injured after a car hit him and drove away.

“Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” IMPD Ofc. William Young said. “IMPD-certified accident investigators did respond to the scene to conduct further investigation.”

Police did not release any more information regarding the incident other than confirming the investigation is ongoing. However, FOX59 records indicate this is the 21st fatal hit-and-run IMPD has investigated in 2022.

This number passes the city’s previous record of 20, set in 2021.

At the time of the 20th incident at the end of September, IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper said that anyone involved in a car accident is required by law to stop.

“What I would say is that accidents happen,” Leepper said. “And the unfortunate reality is that when you leave and you flee, you only make the situation significantly worse.”

The record-breaking deadly hit and run comes during an especially violent month in Indianapolis.

So far in October, homicide detectives have investigated 13 killings, compared to seven at this time a year ago when the city was on its way to setting an annual homicide record, 11 on this date in 2020 and six thus far in October of 2019.