INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police said a pedestrian was hit before 7 a.m. on Sherman Drive by E. Pleasant Run Parkway S. Drive. The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD confirmed the victim had injuries “consistent with trauma.”

It’s unknown if the driver stayed in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.