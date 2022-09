INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed.

The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and 34th Street. A CBS4 photojournalist reported seeing a “body” in the middle of Lafayette Road.

Other motorists should avoid the area.

Police have not indicated whether the driver stayed on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.