Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit a by vehicle on the south side of Indianapolis Friday.

Police were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to S. East Street near Epler Avenue for a report of a pedestrian hit. The person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with detectives.

Police have not released any further information about the victim.