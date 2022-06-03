INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in front of a strip mall on Indy’s north side near the Castleton area.

Police were originally called to Tilly’s Pub (3948 E. 82nd Street) for a report of a person struck around 12:30 a.m. They were also told about some sort of disturbance in the parking lot.

Officers were able to confirm that one pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in front of the strip mall.

We’re told there are limited details because police could not locate witnesses.

One person was taken into custody for questioning.