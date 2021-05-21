Pedestrian hit in crash on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police responded to a pedestrian struck on the near south side early Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Southern Avenue for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Officers found a male who had been hit. He was described as partly awake as he was taken to the hospital. At last check, he is in critical condition.

IMPD says the driver is cooperating in the investigation.

At this time, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

