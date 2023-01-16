INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition at a local hospital after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard for a person struck.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found one victim with trauma injuries. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the car that hit the person, police said, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation being conducted by IMPD detectives and certified crash investigators.