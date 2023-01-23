INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 6:45 p.m. Monday to the intersection of State Road 37 and S. Belmont Avenue for a pedestrian fatally struck.

Upon arrival, IMPD found one victim suffering from trauma injuries. That person, who IMPD described as a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD crash investigators are actively investigating the crash. No further information was initially provided.