Pedestrian fatally struck on US 31 in Bartholomew County

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

BARTHOLOWMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Police say a pedestrian died late last week after being struck by a vehicle along U.S. 31.

The incident happened on Nov. 20 around 10 p.m. in the 10000 block of south U.S. 31. Police were called to the scene on a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a woman who had been struck by a tractor trailer and killed. She was identified as Amberly Napier, 34, of Columbus.

Investigators say the driver and a witness in a vehicle behind the tractor trailer both reported that the victim was in the travel portion of the northbound lane at the time she was hit.

Both drivers submitted to a voluntary blood draw, but impairment is not currently suspected as a factor in this incident.