Paying child support can get suspended license restored in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is once again using its Good Faith Initiative to encourage child support payments, by offering to restore a suspended driver’s license.

The program targets noncustodial parents who have had their license suspend due to delinquent child support.

By making an initial child support payment, and signing an agreement with the prosecutor’s office, their license can then be reinstated.

Since starting the program in 2019, more than 400 people have taken part in the program.

“I believe its success is in part due to the parents taking an important step in meeting their financial obligations to their children and that in turn encourages parents to continue meeting that responsibility,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “We urge noncustodial parents to participate in this program so they can have a more active role in their child’s life, and so they can take advantage of the employment opportunities that having a valid driver’s license would provide.”

Those interested in taking advantage of this program to have their license restored, can visit the Good Faith Initiative website. For more information contact the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office Child Support Division by emailing CSGoodFaith@indy.gov.