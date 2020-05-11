‘PAW Patrol’ parade traveling through Fishers neighborhoods this week

A general view of atmosphere during the “PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws” advance screening at Nickelodeon in Burbank at Nickelodeon Studios on June 02, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spin Master)

FISHERS, Ind. — “PAW Patrol” is spreading joy to a central Indiana community during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your kids, a no-contact “PAW Patrol” parade is traveling throughout Fishers this week.

Characters from the popular Nickelodeon show will join the Fishers Fire Department, the police department, and the public works department on a tour throughout the neighborhoods between May 11 and May 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The parade will not cause any road closures, but Fishers officials say the vehicles will travel slowly in the neighborhoods, potentially causing traffic delays.

You can find out when the parade will travel through your neighborhood using this GPS tracker.

Find the full parade route here.