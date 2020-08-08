Patio party raises money for Charity House community center

INDIANAPOLIS — Charity House of Indianapolis served up a taste of summer and raising money for their new community center Saturday.

Charity House is a recovery program for men struggling with addiction and homelessness. Its parent church bought an old bank on the southwest side and is looking to turn it into a community center for the non-profit.

Organization leaders say they need a little help to turn that bank into a new center and they’re currently trying to raise around $60,000 for their project.

“With the corona quarantine going on, people have missed out on the fair foods and we thought this would be a good way to build awareness for what we’re doing in this area,” Allen Bridwell, Director of Charity House said.

Saturday’s event included a live DJ and food trucks serving up all the summer favorites. For more information on how to help and support Charity House, or if you need help with addiction, you can visit http://www.becharityhouse.com/.