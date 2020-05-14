Pastors engage in ‘peaceful protest’ as they call for IMPD policy changes

INDIANAPOLIS — City pastors play an important role in helping families, their congregations and our community move forward following many violent acts.

“It’s not just a news story for us because we pray with these families, we bury the lost,” said Pastor Timothy Taylor of Taberacle Missionary Baptist Church. “We are constantly the counselors to these families, and it’s affecting our community. We want to be apart of the change that’s to come forth.”

Several local pastors of predominantly African American churches gathered on the steps of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church to detail the changes they would like to see regarding the way IMPD polices the community.

This gathering comes after the officer-involved shootings last week and the shooting deaths of Nya Cope and Rodgerick Payne Jr., along with other homicides in the city.

“We want to make a clear statement to our city,” said Pastor Clyde Posley of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. “The African American clergy is a part of what’s going on in terms of a protest.”

This group of pastors is calling for a separate review board composed of only citizens. They want this board to be funded by the city, and have the ability to recommend discipline if warranted in officer-involved incidents.

“If a police officer knew that if he took a shot that was wrong and cost someone something, maybe it should cost him something or her something,” Posley said.

Posley said police should not investigate themselves. During the news conference, pastors also requested an immediate ban on police chases faster than 50 miles per hour in neighborhoods. IMPD reports they are already working on updating their pursuit policy.

“In these neighborhoods you have children running around playing, anybody could get hurt,” Taylor said. “Anybody could die in an accident if that would happen. There has to be a better way, if someone is fleeing from the police, that we could apprehend them.”

Pastors also say implicit bias is an issue.

“When you see blackness as only criminal, and a condemned portion of society and therefore devalued, what is also occurring then is this mindset that jumps in that says it doesn’t matter if I take the life of this unvaluable person,” Posley said.

IMPD reports the officer who shot Dreasjon Reed is African American. We asked Posley if that makes a difference when it comes to his concerns.

“It’s the system of thinking that’s often in police departments that your biggest enemy is the black male, the young black male,” Posley responded. “If you become a part of the thin blue line, you are not exempt from the thinking that goes forth.”

Posley believes we all play a role in achieving equality.

“In cities where that balance is brought to an equalization, you are seeing legislation that works for everyone,” Posley said.

IMPD did respond to the concerns regarding bias which were brought up during the news conference saying, “IMPD remains committed to protecting and serving every resident of Indianapolis. We’re always open to the types of conversations that help us better understand the needs of our community.”

The newly announced “Use of Force” review board will be made up of both IMPD officers and appointed community members. That board will only determine if an officer’s actions were in compliance or not in compliance.

There is an existing Police Merit Board which is made up of community members only. This board reviews hirings, firings and discipline at the recommendation of the police chief, providing a checks and balance system.