It will be another very mild day across central Indiana as breezy winds send temperatures back into the 70s during the afternoon. A few passing showers will be around but nothing that should deter you from any outdoor plans. Rain will be patchy to widely scattered at best, with peak rainfall coverage near the lunch hour. By the late afternoon, only a few spotty showers will remain.

The Indiana Pacers kicking off the regular season tonight at home against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM. Temperatures remain mild to and from the game this evening.

We keep the warmth around for several more days as our extended stretch of 70° temperatures is expected to last until at least the end of the work week. We have a daily chance of rain from now until early next week but there will be many dry hours as well. The steady rainfall isn’t going to arrive until late Saturday night into Sunday. A stalled front will bring a soggy second half of the weekend with rain on Sunday and a few thunderstorms possible. When the front finally passes, it will leave us with a much cooler close to October. Temperatures will dive well below average and we could see our first flurries by Halloween evening.