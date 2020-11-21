Passerby, neighbor save woman’s life in Saturday afternoon house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says the quick work of a passerby and a neighbor helped save a woman’s life Saturday afternoon.

The department said the fire happened in the 1700 block of West Minnesota Street just before 1:30 Saturday afternoon. A 92-year-old woman was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Alex Kline (left) and Richard Loredo (right)

Richard Loredo told firefighters that he was heading to a job site when he noticed smoke coming from the home. He ran up and began knocking on the door, alerting next-door neighbor Alex Kline.

The department said Alex kicked in the door to find heavy smoke and high heat. She made her way to the sound of a woman’s voice calling for help. She grabbed the woman, pulling her to the rear door where Richard met them and carried the woman to a nearby car.

The woman suffered minor visible injuries and possible smoke inhalation. She was transported to a local hospital.

The department says the magnitude of the heroic actions that Alex took today have not quite sunk in. Alex stated she was very pleased that both she and Richard played a role in saving this woman’s life and felt blessed she was in the right place at the right time. Firefighters on scene encouraged her to apply for the next IFD Recruit Class.

The fire was brought under control by fire crews within 15 minutes of arrival. The fire remains under investigation as of the time of this report.