Passengers break out in song as two kicked off Florida flight for not wearing masks: ‘Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!’

MIAMI (WFLA) — A video on Twitter captured the moment when two people were escorted off an American Airlines flight out of the Miami International Airport for not wearing masks.

The video was put online by Twitter account @ONLYinDADE showing the other flight passengers chanting the song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam as the two were removed by the crew.

Three people kicked out of American Airlines flight in MIA that had already been delayed for 9 hours. Two for not following mask rules and another person for arguing with them | #ONLYinDADE ig: dreatrev pic.twitter.com/OeNt3H6O05 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 18, 2021

While the post says three people were escorted off the plane, American Airlines later clarified that only two people were escorted off the flight, WTVJ reports.

According to American Airlines, the flight was headed to Houston but had to head back to Miami to get the customers off the plane.