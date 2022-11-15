The Pass the Torch for Women Foundation is hosting a new event, Pass the Mic, on Nov. 17, 2022. Organizers say it is an experience that will bring the community together to hear stories from incredible local female entrepreneurs.

“There are so many incredible rock stars in our own backyard,” said Pass the Torch Executive Director Samantha Burke. “So, Pass the Torch for women is being that curator of space where we can all come together and just feel inspired and fill our bellies.”

This year’s theme is culinary arts and entertainment. The evening will spotlight a culinary tour with bites from the city’s favorite women-owned restaurants. Author and MasterChef finalist Tanorria Askew will be this year’s keynote speaker.

“I am very excited about Pass the Mic,” said Askew. “It is a great opportunity to share my story about how coming out of survival mode and being inspired by the women around me has really made my career what it is and made me able to give back to the community. I really really hope that people know that when you are in survival mode and you are not capable of dreaming, that there is time where that’s going to be over and your dreams are going to be wild and crazy and it is OK to go after them.”

Pass the Mic will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Vision Loft Events on Delaware Street. You can purchase tickets or learn more about the organization here.