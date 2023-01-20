INDIANAPOLIS — Parents are being urged to cut up their children’s pajamas after they became subject to a recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Selfie Craft Company children’s pajamas. The pajamas were sold online and in boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022.

The recalled pajama sets are a two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pant pajamas. They were sold for ages 3 through 12 and in 26 designs. The pajamas were sold with seven permanent fabric pens inside a cardboard container with the label “Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love.”

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy The Tot Exclusive (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl The Tot Exclusive (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Cutesy Christmas (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Dinosaur (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Easter (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Funny Bunny (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Halloween (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Happy Holidays (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Ice Kream Kitty (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Kawaii (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Let It Snow (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Mermaid (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Positivity Powers (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Princess (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Reindeer (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Sleeping Sloth (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Space Adventure (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Superhero Comic (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Trick Or Treat (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Unicorn (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Valentine’s Day (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Yule-Icorn (Photo//CPSC)

The recall was initiated because they fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Anyone with the recalled pajama sets should take them away from children and cut them in half vertically. They should send a photo of the destroyed pajama set to Selfie Craft Company for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Selfie Craft Company at 800-423-4618 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at info@selfiecraft.co.uk.