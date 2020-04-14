Parents of fallen officer remember her life in video message to community

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The parents of fallen officer Breann Leath spoke for the first time since their daughter’s death Tuesday, thanking the community for their support.

In the video posted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Jennifer Leath thanked the community for the thoughts and words of encouragement they have received.

She also remembered Breann for being a friend to everybody.

“Growing up, there was never somebody who played by themselves, there was never somebody who sat by themselves. She was very inclusive and if she saw someone playing around maybe they were lagging behind she would be the one to go back and get them.” Jennifer Leath, mother of fallen officer Breann Leath

Her father, Tom Leath, added that he is thankful for the department and the community’s kind words.

A virtual funeral service will be held for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 16 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.