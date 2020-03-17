Parents learn to balance working from home and their children’s school work

AVON, Ind. — Balancing work and teaching. It’s the new normal for many parents with full-time jobs who are now working from home and helping their children with their school work. It’s a task that parents are taking day by day.

Rachel Yockey is constantly traveling and meeting with clients for REALYNC.

“I’ve told them you cannot come in and sign language at me when I’m on a client call,” said Rachel Yockey jokingly.

Now she’s managing her work through her home office in Avon with her three kids, a third, seventh and ninth grader, in the other room.

“I go through with them what my daily work schedule is and when I have to be on video calls, when I’m client facing and then they know when they can come ask me questions and I just have to prepare better for my day,” Yockey added.

It’s a team effort. This is the second week Avon schools have been closed. She admits the first week may have had more screen time than usual, but now it’s time to get back to work.

“They get up, they self-start,” Yockey explained, “They do their breakfast on their own, they get their e-learning done. This week I’ve started to guide them into some chores they can start doing. I’m having them practice chores they don’t usually do.”

Yockey knows what she’s doing when it comes to her real estate technology company and being a mom, but teacher isn’t her specialty. She’s helping as much as she can.

“I’m not a teacher, so I check and see if everything looks good, but I’ve reached out and said I’m checking, but can you just confirm that we’re good and the teachers have been fantastic,” said Yockey.

When her kids are done with their e-learning and chores, they check their schedule. Yockey has found a way to bring PE class to her home.

“They have their conditioning work, whether that’s running or strength training for their athletics and todays focus is they’re going to wash their beds,” Yockey described as she showed us their daily schedule.

Experts suggest, take breaks. Being cooped up for weeks while working and learning can take a tool.

“I think one of the things to do is to have certain places in your house where it’s sort of your area and to let people know ahead of time, ‘hey, if I’m feeling extra stressed or tense I’m going to go to this one area’ and that’s kind of my cue to say, ‘hey and you leave me alone for five, 10, 15 minutes and I’ll get back with you’,” said Kimble Richardson, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor for Community Health Network.

“The key for them is that they all have their own space,” said Yockey.

Working to keep each day, as normal as possible for her work and for her children’s education.

“Avon has been very prepared for that,” Yockey added.

Be sure to check with your child’s district for instructions on how to spend this time away from school.