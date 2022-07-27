INDIANAPOLIS — Parents and guardians are invited to help improve Indianapolis Public Schools by taking a survey.

RISE INDY launched a survey Wednesday for families to share their feedback on proposed solutions that the district put forward as part of its Rebuilding Stronger campaign. The solutions come from feedback that the school got from a series of community meetings.

The solutions focus on four key areas that the district is interested in. This includes Facilities, Enrollment and Choice, Financial Stability and Student Experience. From the feedback, the district came up with five proposed solutions:

Increasing seats in higher-performing schools and increasing the number of high-demand schools, focusing on the East, West and South sides of the city where few choice program options have existed.

Reconfiguring elementary and middle schools to shift from the current approach (a mix of K-6s, K-8s, and 7-8s) to K-5s and 6-8s.

Closing or merging schools with very poor facility conditions, low overall utilization, and/or a very low and limiting student capacity.

Dividing the district into geographic enrollment zones where families can choose from schools within their zone.

Removing proximity priority from the lottery process, giving all students in a given zone an equal chance of earning a seat at a preferred school.

“We appreciate the hard work IPS has put into this process, and we are eager to hear from community how they feel about the five proposed solutions that have come out of the Rebuilding Stronger process. We hope this survey will help inform next steps with feedback from families of students who will be directly affected by whatever changes are made.” Jasmin Shaheed-Young, RISE INDY President + CEO

People can visit RISE INDY‘s website to take the survey. Submissions will close August 15. As an incentive, after the survey closes 10 respondents who provide email addresses will get a gift card.