Parents in Anderson plan to attend school board meeting to voice concerns despite tentative agreement for teacher pay

ANDERSON — Parents in Anderson say they are planning to go to the ACS school board meeting Tuesday to voice their concerns over the issue the district has had with teacher pay.

This comes even after the board and teachers’ organization reached a tentative agreement Monday.

A representative from the Anderson Federation of Teachers believes a majority may still show up to hear the terms of the agreement, which we’re told will be made public at the meeting.

Disputes over negotiations led to at least two days of teacher “sick outs” over the last two weeks.

The district says the new contract would raise teachers’ base salary and adds some stipends over the next 2 years.

Stephany Stennis, mother of three Anderson Community School students says she and other parents will be there because they have more concerns to bring up. Like wanting more details about how the district spends its money.

She says they are asking for an audit of the school’s financial records.

“We as parents have more concerns than just teacher pay. We want to make sure those concerns are addressed with the school board and that they know the community is involved and that we are here to make sure that they are using our tax dollars fiscally responsibly and making sure that the pay goes to the teachers because they deserve it the most,” said Stephany Stennis.

Now, the exact increases won’t be revealed until the board meeting at 6 p.m. The union’s vice president says the increases better reflect rising insurance premium costs. She says she’s happy with the agreement and negotiations made the district more transparent as a whole.

The contract then needs to be voted on by the union and then finally approved by the school board of trustees.