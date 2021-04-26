Parents furious after former Kokomo kindergarten teacher arrested on child porn charges

KOKOMO, Ind. — A former Kokomo kindergarten teacher is facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography and child exploitation.

Brian L. Jakes, 49, is being held on $20,000 bond as police continue their investigation.

“I’m pretty angry. Anything could’ve happened. I mean, she was exposed. That’s not fair,” said Kelly Humes.

Humes is the guardian of a 4th grade student at Elwood Haynes Elementary in Kokomo. On Friday, Kokomo police announced the arrest of Jakes, who is facing nine counts of possession of child porn and four counts of child exploitation.

But his arrest doesn’t put parents of these students at ease. They are outraged about the allegations at hand.

“It’s not fair that he was allowed to continue teaching at the school if he’s being investigated since February. He should’ve been removed from the school system immediately,” said Humes.

The school would not confirm when Jakes was last in the classroom, but he was previously listed on the school’s website as kindergarten teacher.

“The charges in itself are serious in nature because we’re going to do what we can to protect the children of our community and any community,” said Major Brian Seldon with the Kokomo Police Department

The multi-state and federal investigation launched in February when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip about suspected child porn being sent through the messaging app “Kik.”

Court documents say children involved range between the ages of 4 and 9 but are not of the Howard County community. But that doesn’t weaken the burden on the parents of students at the school who are outraged.

“On April 13 of 2021, our investigators executed a search warrant,” said Major Seldon.

According to court documents, multiple electronic devices and DVDs were seized from Jakes’ home.

“From there on, Mr. Jakes was reported as a missing person on April the 14th to the Kokomo Police Department,” said Major Seldon.

Jakes was later found at a farm in Howard County where it appeared he attempted suicide. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and later arrested. Court documents reveal Jakes confessed to his wife.

“I think all the parents should step forward. We’ve got to do something, these are our kids. If we don’t protect them then who’s going to protect them? Clearly, the school is not,” said Humes.

Several parents are outraged with the school for not reaching out to provide counseling or care. They are taking it upon themselves to get their students checked out. KPD urges parents to contact them with any additional information.