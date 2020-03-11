Panhandling bill moves on to the Governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Criminalizing homelessness or protecting the economy? Those are the two questions surrounding a bill headed to the Governor’s desk.

Both Indiana chambers voted to pass the state’s newest panhandling legislation on Tuesday.

Those in favor hope this law would mean no more aggressive panhandling downtown.

However, those against it fear it would mean homeless people in need will go to jail. Violators face a $500 fine or up to 60 days behind bars.

The bill makes it a misdemeanor to panhandle near a place where a business transaction occurs or a monument.

House Speaker Brian Bosma is retiring but this was his last piece of legislation.

He says it will help the state’s economy.

“I’ve come across three different groups that I have met nationally that have said they are not coming back to Indianapolis because of aggressive panhandling here," said Bosma. "It has to be dealt with.”

Bosma says he believes people who really need help will utilize the state’s resources for the homeless.

He says this bill cracks down on people who make an organized living off handouts.

The ACLU of Indiana spoke in opposition to this language saying the Indiana Legislature should be trying to remedy the reasons people find themselves in these situations in the first place.

The bill will now head to the Governor’s desk.

There’s no word yet on whether he is expected to sign this legislation.