Panel to discuss COVID-19 impacts on local food and beverage businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders from local food and beverage businesses will take part in a roundtable discussion Friday about how COVID-19 has impacted them.

Different local industry leaders will be on the panel Friday afternoon from 3 to 4 p.m.

The virtual event, called “On The Table” will include representatives from Sun King Brewing, West Fork Whiskey and Growing Places Indy.

The purpose of the event will be to educate the public on the current state of the food and beverage industry and where they go from here.

An estimated 20% of Indiana restaurants closed since the start of the pandemic.

Recently the president of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, Patrick Tam, said it’s expected that COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on how restaurants operate in the state.

While he isn’t expected to be a part of the panel, Tamm believes state data shows their industry isn’t to blame for any recent increase in positive cases.

He says the changes restaurants are making to adjust to COVID-19 may stick around.

We could start to see more curbside and drive-thru options, as well as outdoor seating, including rooftop seating in suburb areas or open-air seating on the first floor

The panel will be live on-stage at Hi-Fi Indy, and the public can watch live online from West Fork Whiskey’s Facebook page.