Pandemic leads Holiday World to cancel ‘Happy Halloween Weekends,’ end season early

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. – Holiday World wrapped up its 2020 season more than a month early.

The park announced in August that it wouldn’t go ahead with its annual “Happy Halloween Weekends,” citing planning challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The park’s last day was Sunday.

The Halloween-themed weekends were scheduled to run weekend days from Sept. 19 through Nov. 1. Organizers said the pandemic meant they’d have to scrap several activities, such as the corn maze, hayrides and haunted houses.

From the Holiday World website:

To put it simply, our event just wasn’t going to be Happy Halloween Weekends. We weren’t going to be able to open our signature walk-through attractions like Holidog’s 3D Halloween Adventure or ScareBNB. We weren’t going to be able to operate our hayride or any of our other special activities. Our traditional Halloween song-and-dance show wasn’t going to happen, and our decorations were even going to be reduced dramatically.

To make up for the lost time, season ticket holders received some extra perks. Splashin’ Safari stayed open for an additional two weeks.

The park will celebrate its 75th anniversary next season.