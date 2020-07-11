Pandemic forces local concert series venues to alter plans for safety

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Summer concert series are returning to central Indiana cities, but the pandemic is not stopping to hear the music, and it’s forcing cities to get creative to keep their patrons safe.

“We will have signs reminding and encouraging visitors to social distance throughout the lawn,” explains Amber Mink with Noblesville Parks and Recreation.

Concerts will continue in Noblesville this Saturday at Federal Hill Commons. Employees and vendors will be wearing masks and gloves, and staff will be cleaning all transportation trolleys with microban before they leave the bus barn. Every driver will have a mask as well. The city has already put on one concert in their series, and they have eight in total.

“We are excited to get the event season rolling with the new normal,” says Mink, “Staff will also be in the bathroom sanitizing as well.”

In Greenwood, their summer concert series has been cut in half. Moving forward, the amphitheater lawn will be split into four zones. Each has a capacity limit to promote social distancing. It’s cut their total occupancy limit down by about 785 people.

“We have wrist bands that will coordinate with that zone, so we will give that out upon check in to the event,” details Rob Taggart, Executive Director of Greenwood Parks and Recreation.

Both concert venues will have sanitizer on hand for patrons, and each show this weekend will start at 7 pm on Saturday.