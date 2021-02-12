Pandemic could impact Valentine’s Day business, local establishments offering promotions

INDIANAPOLIS — So far, Valentine’s Day spending is down. That could seriously impact restaurants as they continue to struggle during the pandemic.

Restaurants look forward to Valentine’s Day business during the slower winter months. But as more Americans stay in, the National Retail Federation estimates restaurants nationwide could lose $1.5 billion in sales this year.

Local establishments in the Circle City are not going down without a fight. They are offering Valentine’s Day promotions.

“Many restaurants are offering craft cocktail kits to go or wine or alcohol that you pair with your meal,” Amy Vaughan, an assistant clinical professor with IUPUI said.

So here are just a few examples of Valentine’s Day deals:

Livery Downtown is offering craft margarita kits you can take home

Urban Vines still has its winter igloos up

Books and Brews in Noblesville is offering board games you can take home with​ your Valentine’s Day meal