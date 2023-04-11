On Palm Sunday, April 11, 1965, Indiana was one of six Midwest states hit by deadly tornadoes. In Indiana, 10 tornadoes killed 137 people and injured over 1,200, making this the deadliest Indiana tornado outbreak on record. Over six states, 47 tornadoes killed 271 people and injured over 1,500, making this the fourth deadliest tornado outbreak in U.S. history.

The 10 tornadoes occurred during the late afternoon and even hours that day. At least four tornadoes swept through central Indiana during the event hours between Indianapolis, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne. Another struck just southeast of Crawfordsville and moved north of Lebanon.

Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis

April 11 Almanac

Record high temperature: 89° (1930)

Record low temperature: 24° (1973)

Record rainfall: 1.72″ (1944)

Record snowfall: 1.7″ (1940)