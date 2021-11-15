Package theft prevention tips for this holiday season

CBS NEWS — With young children finally able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, pediatricians are educating parents on what to expect before and after the shot. Doctors say knowing what to expect is good practice for any vaccine.

The CDC does not recommend giving pain relievers beforehand to try to prevent side effects because they could possibly affect how well the vaccine works. "It is advised to avoid fever reducers such as Tylenol and Motrin because in some studies it has been shown they affect the immune system, even though it's very few studies. We just don't really know," says Dr. Jo-An Luna Choe with Soha Pediatrics.