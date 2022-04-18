INDIANAPOLIS — For more than 24 hours, you helped FOX59 and CBS4 Pack the Pantries by donating money for our local food banks. We teamed up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank to raise $59,066.36 to help put food on the table for Hoosier families.

We want to thank everyone who donated including the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, Indy Fuel, Financial Center First Credit Union and Kroger.

Food insecurity is an issue for nearly 1 million Hoosiers, while thousands more live in food deserts with lack of access to fresh and nutritious foods.

You can still help our local food banks: