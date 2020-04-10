Pack The Pantries: Food banks and National Guard steps up to feed more Hoosiers amid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Food banks in Indiana say the number of people they help has doubled with the coronavirus crisis.

We partnered with them to help Pack The Pantries. Thanks to generous Hoosiers more than $160,000 Dollars was donated.

More than a quarter of a million Hoosiers have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus outbreak started in central Indiana. That’s why now more than ever, food banks are working overtime to help feed families who lost their income.

A lot of small food pantries who depended on older volunteers have been forced to close. Now food banks like Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank are stepping in to fill the gap.

Both organizations are now reaching more counties than before and working to stock mobile pantries, all while adjusting to the new normal.

“Things we used to be able to do, we can’t. There’s a tough time getting food in. You know, we have suppliers telling us we have a truckload of creamed corn for you but you’re 11th inline,” said Midwest Food Bank, Executive Director, John Whitaker.

Midwest Food Bank told us they typically distribute three million dollars worth of food in a month but in March that amount doubled to $6 million. Gleaners told us the crisis means they are spending $500,000 over their budget every week.

Other pantries are reporting up to a 200-percent jump in the households they are serving. Many are relying on food assistance for the first time.

“A lot of people don’t know how to ask for help. They really have never been put in this position until now. They’re desperate because not only can they not work or go outside or have to stand in line anymore even to go to the grocery store, they’ve never experienced what they’re experiencing now, it’s totally new,” said Whitaker.

Food banks say they expect a lag in the recovery of the communities they serve, so they are preparing to serve a larger number of people for months to come.

“The same things that’s happening on the grocery shelves is happening to the hunger relief system,” said Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana CEO, John Elliott.

Nearly 80 percent of Indianapolis Public School families rely on free or reduced lunch. So IPS, is partnering Gleaners to distribute food across the city. They’re sending out non-perishable food items to dozens of locations for anyone who needs it.

Starting next week members of the National Guard will aim to pack 40,000 boxes a day with food.