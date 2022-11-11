INDIANAPOLIS — Food insecurity is an issue for nearly 1 million Hoosiers, while thousands more live in food deserts with lack of access to fresh and nutritious foods.

FOX59 and CBS4 is answering the call with its fall Pack the Pantries food drive. We are once again teaming up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners Food Bank to raise money to help put food on the table for Hoosier families.

The effort kicks off Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m. and will continue for a full 24 hours.

YOU can donate in one of several ways.

Text a gift to:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

A donation of just $1 provides about 5 meals. A $10 gift provides 50 meals and $25 covers 125 meals.

Pack the Pantries is sponsored by Financial Center First Credit Union.