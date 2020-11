INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers selected Duke University freshman Cassius Stanley with the 54th selection in the second round of the NBA Draft Wednesday.

The 6’6″, 193-pound shooting guard is known for his explosive play on the court, where he averaged 36 percent from behind the three-point arc in his sole season with the Blue Devils. Stanley, 21, is also renowned for his leaping ability and strong game above the rim, according to draft analysts.

Can’t wait to join the @Pacers !! Shoutout to Snaps for getting me right !! pic.twitter.com/rrOLXW0zeq — Cassius Stanley (@cassius_stanley) November 19, 2020