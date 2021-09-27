Pacers, Fever rename Bankers Life Fieldhouse to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced Indianapolis-based Gainbridge is the new naming partner for the home arena of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse is being renamed as Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers released a video about the change to fans via Twitter on Monday.

Our home has a new name. Welcome to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.



Learn more » https://t.co/CCMOIe4p1n#GainbridgeFieldhouse pic.twitter.com/un2Uic4yZU — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) September 27, 2021

Gainbridge is a Group 1001 company that is a self-managed digital platform providing access to trusted financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology. Group 1001 has combined assets under management of approximately $44 billion, as of June 30, 2021, and offers unique accumulation and protection solutions that seek to create long-term value through strong operating fundamentals and empowering its customers, employees and communities.

Rendering from PS&E

Rendering from PS&E

According to a press release, the multi-year partnership brings together two organizations that share core values, respected and recognized brands, and a commitment to using sport as a vehicle to build community.

“Gainbridge Fieldhouse — the ripple effect — the positive ripple effect it’s going to have on our state goes far beyond our capital city,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “It really puts on the map.”

“We celebrate today the Indiana Pacers in the city of Indianapolis,” said Indianapolis Mayor Jim Hogsett. “That’s why it’s so fitting that Gainbridge became the new name for this fieldhouse.”

The name change will be reflected when Pacers fans return to the fieldhouse for the NBA season in October.

“Just as the Fieldhouse is so much more than simply a basketball arena, the chance to partner with a bold, forward-thinking company like Gainbridge means so much more than just putting a name on a building,” said PS&E President & Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson.

“Our organizations share a vision for engaging new generations of consumers, strengthening our city and state economies, and investing in our community with intentionality. We could not have asked for a better aligned partner, and we look forward to growing together for years to come.”

Group 1001 President & Chief Executive Officer Dan Towriss says the company is looking forward to the partnership.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Pacers and Fever at the new Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It really is the ‘Fieldhouse of the Future,’ where we’ll be hosting a wide range of exciting sports and entertainment events with new and improved space, infrastructure and technology.”