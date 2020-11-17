Pacers donates hundreds of toys for CBS4 Toys for Tots drive

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers made a big donation for the holiday season.

The Indiana Pacers donated 350 toys for our CBS4 Toys for Tots drive. They want to help families celebrate Christmas.

Toys for Tots is Marine Corps. program and organizers say this year those gifts are needed more than ever. It’ll bring joy for many folks and their children who’ve fallen on hard times during the pandemic.

“This is one of the toughest years I think for everybody from top to bottom,” Richie Smith, Associate Director of Community Engagement, Pacers Sports & Entertainment said. “No matter who you are, there’s somebody that needs help, and for us to be able to join with a lot of different organizations, our media partners, some of our corporate partners, that’s been so great because we can serve more youth throughout the state.”

If you want to help a Hoosier family this holiday season, you can make a donation or find a drop-off site. We’ve got the list on CBS4indy.com/toysfortots. You’ll also find information about an Amazon wishlist for the children.

The sooner you donate the better, so kids get their toys before the new year.