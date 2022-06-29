MUNCIE, Ind. — A 95-year old former Boy Scout camp is going up for auction, offering the chance to own some Hoosier history and continue providing a space for outdoor recreation.

Camp Red Wing will hit the auction block August 16. The 138 acre site was operated by the Boy Scouts of America for almost a century until its sale in 2019.

The camp and woodland area changed hands again before being bought in December of 2021 by a real estate investor in Nebraska.

The camp is located on the southeast side of Muncie, Indiana along the White River. It is being auctioned off by Fine & Company, a real estate auction service.

“The camp has hosted tens of thousands of campers who sometimes were second or third-generation attendees,” said Fine & Company President Michael A. Fine. “Anyone lucky enough to have spent time at a camp knows it is where life skills are learned, principles are established, and character is defined to shape and impact a person’s future.”

The property will be sold in two tracts, with the White River acting as a natural divider.













Tract A consists of Camp Red Wing, a 63 acre camp with picnic shelters, campsites, hiking trails and several buildings to support outdoor recreation. It is located on the northern shore of the White River.

The camp buildings include the Red Wing Lodge, its dining and meeting hall, Eagle Knob and a historic log cabin.

According to the auction service, there is a $495,000 minimum bid for Tract A.

Tract B of the site is 75 acres of agricultural and wooded land on the southern shore of the White River. It includes 35 acres of leased tillable land and a half-mile of shoreline along the river.

The minimum bid for Tract B is $750,000. Bidding will be open to either individual tract or the entirety. Sealed bids can be submitted by the day of the auction.

The auction itself is described as a rare opportunity for “a religious, non-profit, or educational organization to acquire the camp and continue its use for their organization.”

The property is available for inspection by appointment on July 13, 20 and August 3.

For more information you can check out the auction listing website.