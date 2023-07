OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — The Owen County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Officials are looking for Shelby L. Melton, who is described as a 5’1″ white female weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. OCSO said that Melton was last seen Saturday morning driving her blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic in Owen County.

Those with information on Melton’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Owen County Communications Center at 812-829-4874.