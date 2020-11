INDIANAPOLIS - Colts game days kick off with the Colts Blue Zone on CBS4Indy. It takes a team of people to put together the 30-minute show that airs on game days, hosted by Chris Widlic and Chris Hagan.

"What the Colts are doing last week, what’s coming up this week, what the health of the team is, who’s playing well, who’s not playing well," said Chris Widlic of the content featured in the show. "We also like to mix in a couple of features.. For example, Philip Rivers trash talking. I think that’s a fun, interesting piece of information that a lot of folks maybe don’t know, so we heard from his teammates, we heard from Philip Rivers."