MARION, Ind. — A group of women sat down for their first TV interview this month after coming forward with stories of abuse by a Central Indiana doctor that now faces allegations from 83 of his former patients.

FOX59/CBS4 has agreed to protect the identities of the women coming forward by shielding their faces and voices. As a warning to our readers, some of the descriptions in this story may be disturbing.

Reporting on this story was done by CBS4’s Debby Knox. Web article crafted by Joe Schroeder.

“There was an intentional decision to harm.”

“I felt like a crime was being committed.”

“I hope these women know there is an army behind them.”

These are the testimonies of just a few of the dozens of women who claim they are victims of Dr. William David Moore, a Grant County OB/GYN based in Marion.

Young victims

In one case, a mother spoke on behalf of her minor daughter.

“I’m devastated,” the woman said. “I took my child to him and it could have been prevented.”

This woman’s daughter was 11 years old when she took her to Dr. Moore for some cramps and bleeding she was experiencing. Dr. Moore, the woman said, ordered a transvaginal ultrasound exam, which involves the use of a probe inserted into the vagina.

“When we took her to get the test done, the ultrasound tech that we seen refused to do the in-uterine ultrasound test because of her age,” the woman said. “They said that there was no need for that.”

The mother took her daughter to Riley Hospital for Children where she was treated. Doctors at Riley never ordered a transvaginal ultrasound on the 11-year-old.

After an investigation into Dr. Moore, the woman also learned from investigators that the OB/GYN had taken pictures of her daughter’s breasts.

Physical harassment

Another anonymous young woman said that during a pelvic exam, Dr. Moore would rub her legs and thighs and that the doctor made her feel uncomfortable.

When the woman was older, she became pregnant. However, the baby died just before birth.

Days later, in Dr. Moore’s office, he allegedly took pictures of her too.

“He thought it was ok to take pictures of my breasts and said he was going to track milk clottage,” the woman said. “And it felt so fast. [He said] ‘Let me get my iPad and get pictures’ and he just ran out, that is what it felt like.”

Misdiagnoses

Another former patient of Dr. Moore’s detailed a different experience with the OB/GYN.

In an anonymous interview, the woman said she remembers clearly what happened during a pelvic exam after she had had a child.

“He moved his thumb in such a way, over my clitoris area,” she said. “It sent a shock over my body to the point where I jumped and was kind of startled.”

Dr. Moore also examined the woman’s breasts.

“He got up to do the breast exam,” she said. “And he touched my breast and my nipple in such a way that he squeezed really hard and expressed milk. It was a very weird feeling.”

Like other victims, this woman also learned that Dr. Moore had taken pictures of her genitalia. The woman’s husband had to identify the pictures at a police station, something she said left her humiliated.

In addition to this, Dr. Moore also diagnosed the woman with cervical cancer. She underwent a procedure to remove the cancer.

However, after the procedure, she consulted a second physician to review her medical files.

“What they found is, that I never had cervical cancer,” she said. “There’s no evidence that I’ve ever had cervical cancer.”

Other reported issues

Dr. Moore delivered babies in his practice at Marion General, which is now called Marion Health.

A former employee at Marion General, who agreed to be interviewed under the promise of anonymity, told FOX59/CBS4 what she remembered about the accused doctor.

“There was one day, we talked about how they had to cover Dr. Moore’s lap during vaginal deliveries because he would get erections,” she said. “And, obviously, we were shocked by that.”

This employee said she reported Dr. Moore’s behavior to hospital administrators. She also said that it was common knowledge for years among staff that Dr. Moore had behaved and performed inappropriately.

The employee said that she is unsure if anything came of her complaint because Dr. Moore continued to see patients.

“I felt from the late 1990s on, there were red flags,” she said. “I felt from this point I knew in my gut what was happening and it wasn’t a good situation. I felt like there were people being victimized without their knowledge.”

Action taken

So, who finally went to authorities outside the medical system about the allegations against Moore?

It was this one anonymous woman, a healthcare professional who had an appointment with Dr. Moore in April of 2022.

“He proceeded with the exam and he touched me inappropriately,” she said. “I’m not sure I feel comfortable going into that. I continued to lay there, I could hear the sound of a shutter like on an iPhone or an iPad.”

After that appointment, the woman talked with her husband and they decided she should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office. She was subsequently interviewed by investigators.

As a result, Dr. Moore’s iPad and cell phones were confiscated. The woman then learned she had been photographed too.

In fact, there were a number of pictures of genitalia.

This past December, the woman went public by posting on Facebook. Within hours, 17 women had responded to her post. Now, there are 83 women who have come forward.

“I just want to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

The OB/GYN’s medical license has been suspended by the Indiana Medical License Board and attorneys are currently amending a lawsuit to include more victims. Those victims are now seeking Dr. Moore’s medical records.

Dr. Moore did not respond to FOX59/CBS4’s request for comments on this story. Currently, the attorneys of the patients we spoke with are amending a lawsuit to include more victims and are also seeking Dr. Moore’s medical records.

Marion Health is also named in the lawsuit. The hospital previously told FOX59/CBS4 that it was reviewing the allegations of malpractice in the complaint.