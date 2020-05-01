Over 1 million people across the globe recovered from COVID-19

In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Aurelie Gouel, an ICU doctor, poses during a break in her shift treating COVID-19 patients at Bichat Hospital in Paris. Gouel was infected by the new coronavirus in March but rushed back to work as soon as she recovered from her high fever, cough and other symptoms because she felt compelled to rejoin the fight to save lives. (AP Photo/John Leicester)

Over one million people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. We hit the milestone last night. The United States accounts for over 153,000 of those recoveries. The next two countries with the highest number of recoveries are Germany (over 126,000) and Spain (over 112,000).

Over three million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 230,000 people have died. That means over four times as many people have recovered from the coronavirus than have died.

There are currently around two million active coronavirus cases.

The U.S. accounts for over 1,070,000 over those cases.