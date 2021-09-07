‘Outbreak of violence’ hits IMPD East District Monday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — Three of the four homicides on Monday happened in the IMPD East District, and the fourth homicide just across the border where East District ends and the coverage for the Downtown District begins.

“Anytime you have an outbreak of violence like that in a very short period of time it’s taxing on the entire police department,” said IMPD East District Commander Richard Riddle.

Riddle said this caused the East District to need a little help.

“Southeast District was helping us with runs, Downtown District was helping, North District was helping on the northern end of our boundary to help with runs,” Riddle said.

A 15-year IMPD veteran who works as a patrol officer in the East District said Monday was the busiest day of his career.

Riddle said this is a pretty uncommon occurrence, which really only happens during critical situations like Monday afternoon.

“It takes an awful lot of police resources to investigate those incidents properly and to manage those scenes,” Riddle said.

The outbreak of four unrelated homicides Monday and another Tuesday morning, adds to an already busy year for homicide detectives.

“They are overworked, that’s for sure,” Riddle said. “And unfortunately, we’re going through a time in this city where homicides seem to be on the rise.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, IMPD has 30 homicide detectives working 118 unsolved cases from just this year.

With homicides on the rise, Riddle said there’s no relief in sight.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t had that slowdown in homicides to where our homicide detectives can catch a break,” he said.

Riddle said he hopes factors like the summer ending and school year beginning will lead to a decrease in violence and a break for the community.