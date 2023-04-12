We’re off to a great start Wednesday morning. Temperatures are noticeably warmer than the morning before and we’re still dry. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s to mid 50s around central Indiana. You can get by with a sweater or lighter jacket for the morning hours. However, this afternoon it’s going to be another very warm, bright day. Temperatures will be warming into the mid and upper 70s.

The evening will also be very nice. Temperatures will have only fallen into the low 60s by the 11 O’clock hour.

Many states across the region are under a Red Flag Warning today. This includes a few of our far northern counties of White, Cass and Miami until 8 PM. This means there’s an elevated fire danger for the area. Winds will pickup today and gusts up to 30 mph will be possible, especially in our northern counties. These gusty winds along with very dry ground conditions could lead to fires spreading rapidly. It’s recommended to avoid bonfires or other outdoor burning during this time.

We have one more completely dry day on Thursday with temperatures nearing 80° in the afternoon.

Our next rain chance comes Friday, but this will be a day with rather minimal rain. Only spotty to very widely scattered showers are expected. They will not impact everyone and is certainly not anything that should keep you from any of your Friday plans. Just have the umbrella ready in case you end up under one of these showers.

A better chance of rain will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers will travel over the state into Sunday morning before clearing Sunday afternoon. This will mark our transition back to much cooler temperatures. Soak in the sunshine and 70s these next few days.