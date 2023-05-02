Our slow warmup is getting underway. Tuesday won’t be quite as cold and not nearly as wet as Monday. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low and mid 50s. A few spotty to widely scattered showers will be around during the afternoon and evening, but the rain will be light and not everyone gets wet.

Winds remain breezy today and will pickup again this afternoon. Gusts near 35 mph will be possible.

We’re really start feeling improvements tomorrow. Clouds will thin into Wednesday afternoon. While northwest winds will keep temperatures below average, the sunshine will still help the thermometer to climb to near 60°.

We’re in the mid and upper 60s Thursday and Friday. Widely scattered showers will be possible to close the week on Friday, but this is another situation where not everyone gets wet. We’ll continue to monitor the timing and impacts closely as we near the end of the week. However, you can count on a dry weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s!