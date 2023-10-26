We’re in one of our last couple days of this very mild weather pattern. Temperatures have started off mild Thursday morning and we’ll have another day back in the 70s this afternoon.

We have many dry hours ahead Thursday. Rain chances will be around again today but much like Wednesday, it will be very spotty to widely scattered. These rain chances move in during the mid afternoon hours through the evening. Those areas that see rainfall, it will be light, and shouldn’t deter your from outdoor plans. Just have the rain gear with you, in case you need it.

Friday will be another day right back into the 70s. A few spotty showers are possible early with some more widely scattered rainfall in the evening hours. I wouldn’t rule out a couple isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Keep this in mind for your Friday night plans. If you’re sitting in the stands at any high school football games, this may impact you.

Temperatures start to cool through the weekend and a major shift in our weather pattern will take hold next week. Plan on a soggy close to the weekend, Sunday, and a much cooler close to the month Monday and Tuesday. We could even see our first flurries as we open up November on Wednesday.