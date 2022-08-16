After a wet start to August, Indianapolis is enjoying a dry weather pattern. With low humidity and clear skies, temperatures have been mild. Tuesday was our fifth consecutive day with the high temperature below the norm. This is the longest streak of below average days since April and the trend will continue.

Our sunny mild weather will continue through the work week before rain returns this weekend. Scattered thunderstorms will develop Saturday and we’ll stay with a daily chance for rain through early next week. However, the high heat remains on hold. The extended forecast keeps temperatures near or below average through next week and long-range guidance still favors a near normal to cooler than average weather pattern.

August has been a wet month and that has eliminated the drought across south central Indiana.

This is the longest streak of days below average since April and the average high temperature falls by the end of August.

After three dry days, a daily chance for rain starts Saturday.