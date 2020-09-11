OSHA issues Roudebush Medical Center citations for inadequate COVID-19 protocols during early days of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal jobsite investigators say the people caring for military veterans suffering from COVID-19 in Indianapolis weren’t well protected from the deadly virus during the early days of the pandemic.

The Roudebush Medical Center is where the men and women who served in our armed forces go for their medical care, but a report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found problems with the way workers were protected responding to the early waves of potential COVID-19 patients coming to the hospital for treatment.

Three complaints labeled serious found that in March Rudebush did not provide surgical masks or face shields for employees involved in screening protocols, did not provide appropriate respirators for workers at the release of information desk or the Cadiology department or those who stood at the hospital entrances and screened everyone walking in the door.

Since the start of the pandemic, Roudebush has treated 503 coronavirus patients and 55 of them have died. Placing Roudebush at number 12 in the nation for mortality among all VA medical centers.

The OSHA violation notice was filed Tuesday and gives Roudebush 15 days to prove its corrected the “unsafe or unhealthful working conditions.” However, since these violations date back six months, it’s possible the appropriate personal protective equipment was provided long ago.

We reached out to Roudebush Medical Center for a comment. We have not heard back.