Organizations supporting Central Indiana communities get COVID-19 grants

INDIANAPOLIS — 90 Greater Indianapolis organizations are getting a little help with their efforts to support communities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Merchants Corporation said the non-profit organizations support communities in Hendricks, Morgan, Johnson, Hancock and Shelby Counties. The donation is part of a $1 Million commitment that First Merchants announced in early spring.

“The negative economic impact caused by this pandemic cannot be overstated, and First Merchants is committed to doing everything we can to assist Hendricks, Morgan, Johnson, Hancock and Shelby Counties and our other communities during these difficult times,” said First Merchants CEO Michael C. Rechin. “Our success in recent years is a direct reflection of financial success and opportunity for our clients, teammates and the communities we serve. Our strength stems from Greater Indianapolis’ strength, and during this time of great need, we stand strong and ready to provide additional support.”

Nine of the Hendricks, Morgan, Johnson, Hancock, Shelby County organizations receiving grants include:

Children’s Bureau & Family Action Center

Desert Rose Foundation

Hancock Health Foundation

Hancock Hope House

MHP Major Hospital

Susie’s Place

Shelby Senior Services

The Community Foundation of Hendricks County

The Community Foundation of Morgan County

The Community Foundation of Johnson County